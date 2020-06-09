Hundreds of items are marked down at New Balance's Semi Annual Sale

If it's time to grab some warm-weather clothes and clothes for your daily walk, jog, or yoga session, then New Balance's Semi Annual Sale is a great opportunity to stock up on some exercise essentials like sneakers, leggings, and T-shirts. It's not just for the grown-ups, either — the family-friendly activewear brand is also putting kids' clothing on sale.

While it runs through the end of the month, popular sizes and styles are likely to sell out quickly. We've rounded up some of the top picks from the sale, which has almost 750 items listed — all of which come with free shipping for myNB Rewards members (signup is free).

Men's styles

CT Alley ($79.99, originally $89.99; newbalance.com)

CT Alley

The go-with-everything leather sneaker for when you need to polish up a bit. The black and white colorways are both winners, no matter what your vibe is.

7 Inch 2 In 1 Short ($44.99, originally $59.99; newbalance.com)

7 Inch 2 In 1 Short

With steely good looks, not only will these two-in-one shorts go with all those black T-shirts you have, but they'll also keep you comfortable while running, thanks to a breathable shell and supportive base layer.

Impact Run Short Sleeve ($32.99, originally $44.99; newbalance.com)

Impact Run Short Sleeve

The all-purpose exercise T-shirt your activewear drawer needs. It wicks away moisture so you stay cool while you jog, lift, stretch and otherwise break a sweat.

LSA City Backpack ($24.99, originally $49.99; newbalance.com)

LSA City Backpack

This minimalist, go-anywhere backpack keeps gear and essentials stored safely, with a laptop sleeve inside and interior pockets, too.

NB Athletics Archive Run Jacket ($74.99, originally $99.99; newbalance.com)

NB Athletics Archive Run Jacket

Perfect for when April showers extend into June — or any time of the year. We love the retro look of this jacket, and clever details help keep things breathable.

574 Split ($69.99, originally $79.99; newbalance.com)

574 Split

Mint and tangerine pep up otherwise neutral kicks — and go great with this summer's '90s pastels.

Women's styles

Q Speed Run Crew Tank ($40.99, originally $54.99; newbalance.com)

Q Speed Run Crew Tank

In pretty shades of blush pink, sapphire and basic white, this tank is made with fabric that helps manage sweat and keep skin feeling dry and cool during asanas or another mile.

Transform High Rise Pocket Crop ($39.99, originally $79.99; newbalance.com)

Transform High Rise Pocket Crop

With blush and burgundy colorblocking and a cropped fit, these leggings feature sweat-wicking fabric, mesh ventilation and handy pockets. Other colorways, including cobalt, navy and black, are on sale for $59.99.

Transform Backpack Tote ($47.99, originally $64.99; newbalance.com)

Transform Backpack Tote

Streamlined and matte, this all-black backpack is the get-things-done bag you've been waiting for. It converts from sleek tote into comfy backpack to fit the routine of your day, and the design makes it easy to keep important things like keys and wallets at hand. (There's a pocket for your laptop, too.)

Archive Run Short ($47.99, originally $64.99; newbalance.com)

Archive Run Short

Popular since the 1970s, New Balance's Archive Run Shorts have stood the test of time when it comes to both style and performance. With a snug fit and moisture-wicking capability, these shorts are comfy and move with you.

Summer Somewhere Feel the Cool Tank ($40.99, originally $54.99; newbalance.com)

Summer Somewhere Feel the Cool Tank

Whether you're wearing it for a workout or just to hang out in an unairconditioned apartment (it's getting to be that hot time of year), this knotted tank is made from moisture-wicking, fast-drying fabric to keep you comfortable all day.

Waist Pack ($21.99, originally $29.99; newbalance.com)

Waist Pack

In a cool silvery satin finish, this belt bag is perfect for when you'd rather keep your hands free by slinging it around your waist or across your body. There's a secure fit that'll stay put on a jog, and there's enough room for essentials like phone, keys, wallet and sunscreen.

Kids' styles

Core Capri ($20.99, originally $27.99; newbalance.com)

Core Capri

Soft and comfortable, these capris will take kids through whatever the day brings, from museum trips to tumbling.

Graphic Hoodie ($21.99, originally $29.99; newbalance.com)

Graphic Hoodie

Get ahead for fall shopping with this on-sale hoodie, which features cool typography and a vivid blue for spotting your child from the carpool lane.

Fresh Foam X-70 ($49.99, originally $54.99; newbalance.com)

Fresh Foam X-70

These thoroughly 2020 shoes also have some vintage vibes, but the balance is just right. These kicks don't just look cool, though: They feature a comfy midsole with lots of cushioning to go from recess to errands with mom or dad.

Short Sleeve Graphic Tee ($11.99, originally $15.99; newbalance.com)

Short Sleeve Graphic Tee

From playdates to sports practice, this is an all-day T-shirt with some cool graphics to boot.

Core Bike Short ($12.99, originally $17.99; newbalance.com)

Core Bike Short

These shorts and a T-shirt are all your tot needs for summertime dressing. Done. (To be honest, it's what we're wearing too.)

IO223 ($34.99, originally $39..99; newbalance.com)

IO223

Cute as a button but even easier to fasten, these shoes for little ones taking their first steps have a flexible sole and light support.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.