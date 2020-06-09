From stylish to silly: Face masks for every personality

Ever since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that we start wearing protective face coverings in public, face masks have become a part of everyday life for most of us. And something that takes up that much space on your face should ideally reflect a little bit of your personality, right?
It's fairly easy to make your own mask, but if that's not your jam, there's no dearth of homemade and retailer-produced cloth face masks to buy right now. And thankfully, they're not all somber and monotone. They can come covered in flowers, sequins or pretty much any print you can imagine.
Disney has its own line, higher-end fashion brands are making them and Etsy offers countless options, too. Which to choose? We rounded up some of our favorites for every imaginable personality to help you find the right one for you.
For the utilitarian
Nordstrom 6-Pack Pleated Cotton Adult Face Masks ($22; nordstrom.com)
In addition to making 1 million masks for health care workers, Nordstrom has also just launched masks of its own. These are made for children so definitely check those measurements, but they could work for adults since they're simply crafted from 100% cotton, are washable and reusable, and come with elastic bands around the ears. You can take your pick of six either entirely white, entirely black or a mix of both black and white masks. If you want a larger mask, Nordstrom also carries a five-pack of adult masks for $30.
_____________________________________________________________________________
Everlane The 100% Human Face Mask Three-Pack ($28; everlane.com)
Wear-with-anything mainstays. These masks are reusable, plus Everlane is donating 10% of all face mask sales to Feeding America's COVID-19 Response Fund.
_____________________________________________________________________________
Kishubaby 100% Organic Cotton Muslin Face Mask With Pocket for Filter ($16; etsy.com)
Available in a wide variety of lovely colors like rust, olive, mustard and more, these are constructed with six layers of fabric and come with a pocket to hold a filter.
_____________________________________________________________________________
Baggu Fabric Mask Set ($32; baggu.com)
Get a set of three gorgeous and super colorful masks, which feature a nose wire and tie back for a perfect fit. You can preorder now, and they're expected to ship in June. For every mask sold, the brand is donating a pack of surgical masks to health care workers through Masks4Medicine.
_____________________________________________________________________________
Etee Buy Two, Donate Two Organic Cotton Face Masks ($30.61; etsy.com)
In addition to having two layers and a pocket for a filter, for every mask sold, Etee is donating one to a local hospital in the Toronto area to be used by visitors and discharged patients.
For the plant-flora-inspired
Cecelia Rosslee Rose Gold Floral Face Mask ($14; etsy.com)
A spring botanical garden in protective covering form.
_____________________________________________________________________________
Cactus Print Handmade Face Mask (starting at $12.95; etsy.com)
Harks back to beautiful hikes in the desert.
For the whimsical
Sanctuary Organic Cotton Reusable Face Masks, Set of 3 ($24; anthropologie.com)
Change it up every few days with this darling set of three, which will be available June 13. If you need some masks sooner, these are still in stock for $14 each.
For the animal lover
Maine Coon Cat Washable Face Mask (starting at $16.98; etsy.com)
The Maine coon is the largest domesticated cat breed and the official state cat of Maine — and also very cute.
For the pop art aficionado
Face Cover Mask With Cute Lips Graphic ($12.99; etsy.com)
The cute lips on one pop out from the black background, making a fun and stylish mask.
_____________________________________________________________________________
Pop Art Boom Face Covering ($18.95; etsy.com)
Here's hoping you'll make someone chuckle — to themselves, from a distance.
For the kid at heart
Uncommon Goods Set of 2 Rainbow Face Coverings ($25; uncommongoods.com)
Uncommon Goods is donating 100% of profits from these adorable masks, designed by kids, to NYC Health + Hospitals, an acute care hospital network. There are even masks for kids.
_____________________________________________________________________________
Star Wars Cloth Face Masks 4-Pack Set ($19.99; shopdisney.com)
Disney's got a whole slew of great face masks to choose from, but we simply cannot resist the Baby Yoda one. Preorder now, with shipment expected in late July.
For the fashionista
ZainabuTurbans Reversible Face Mask with Adjustable Straps in Africa Cotton Prints ($25; etsy.com)
We're in love with these reversible face masks, which are molded and come in six different varieties of gorgeous African prints.
_____________________________________________________________________________
Washable Face Mask Rose Gold Sequin (starting at $15; etsy.com)
Pick from loads of colors, then make a sequin statement.
_____________________________________________________________________________
Grlfrnd Protective Face Mask ($14; revolve.com)
A fierce tie-dye variety to match your new tie-dye sweats. Shipping in June.
_____________________________________________________________________________
Alice and Olivia Staceface Protective Face Mask ($10; aliceandolivia.com)
This sweet print is very Audrey Hepburn in "Breakfast at Tiffany's." For every mask sold, the brand is donating one to communities in need. Expected to ship in June.
_____________________________________________________________________________
Bunglo Zanzibar Reusable Ear Loop Face Mask ($22; anthropologie.com)
A 400-thread-count cotton option with a lovely print created by an Austin-based home designer, inspired by her travels around the world.
_____________________________________________________________________________
Vera Bradley Cotton Face Mask (Non-Medical) in Havana Rose ($8; verabradley.com)
Beautiful roses give any outfit a bold pop of color.
For the classic prepster
LuckyDuckyUS Three-Layered 100% Cotton Face Mask (starting at $12; etsy.com)
Prints include red gingham and hot pink plaid. They also come with a pocket for a filter.
_____________________________________________________________________________
Summersalt Face Coverings - Pack of 3 ($32; summersalt.com)
These masks, which come in black and two different preppy patterns, are made of 100% cotton and recycled materials. Preorder now and they should ship in a couple of weeks.
_____________________________________________________________________________
Madewell Three-Pack Non-Medical Face Masks ($20; madewell.com)
Available in classic prints like a cute nautical stripe and business-casual plaid, this 100% cotton three-pack is expected to ship on June 3.
For the music lover
Music Mask ($8.99; etsy.com)
During a down moment, you could try to decipher the composition.
_____________________________________________________________________________
Face Mask Cotton Reversible Rock Star Guitar Print ($15; etsy.com)
An excellent time to learn to strum, too.
For those who heart New York
Cheriful New York Mask (starting at $15.75, originally $21; etsy.com)
Until we meet again, in Yankee Stadium...
_____________________________________________________________________________
New York City Cotton Face Mask With Filter Pocket (starting at $14; etsy.com)
You can get prints of the city, skyline and even the subway map.
For those desperately trying to maintain a sense of humor
EvercoverHelmetCover Smiling Woman Face Mask (starting at $26.90; etsy.com)
Because it's hard to read facial expressions under a mask.
Note: The prices above reflect the retailers' listed prices at the time of publication.