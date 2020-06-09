Japanese broadcaster takes down controversial Black Lives Matter anime

(CNN) Japan's public broadcaster has taken down an anime video explaining the "Black Lives Matter" movement after receiving criticism that the video was offensive and failed to explain the complex racial issues accurately.

The video, about 80 seconds long, showed a black man talking in rough Japanese about the background of the US protests.

He explained that the underlying causes of the unrest included a growing wealth gap between white and black Americans, and a higher rate of job loss among the black community due to Covid-19.

However, it did not mention the death of George Floyd or police brutality in the US.

Public broadcaster NHK posted the video on Twitter on Sunday but has since deleted it after receiving heavy criticism online.

Read More