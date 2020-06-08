U.S. Soccer may repeal the ban on players kneeling

(CNN) The US Soccer Federation is considering a repeal of a policy requiring national team players to stand during the National Anthem, according to an ESPN report.

The federation's board of directors plans to discuss the new policy Tuesday and a formal vote is expected Friday. If approved, the policy would take immediate effect, but will also need to be approved at the next annual general meeting next year.

CNN has reached out to US Soccer but has not received a response.

The policy banning players from kneeling during the anthem was passed in response to US women's national team midfielder Megan Rapinoe's kneeling for the National Anthem before a 2016 match against Thailand.

"All persons representing a Federation national team shall stand respectfully during the playing of national anthems at any event in which the Federation is represented," policy 604-1 states.

