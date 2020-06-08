St. Louis man arrested in fatal shooting of retired police officer David Dorn

(CNN) A St. Louis man has been charged with murder in the death of retired St. Louis police officer David Dorn, who was shot during a pawn shop burglary in last week's protests in the city.

Stephan Cannon, 24, of St. Louis was charged with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, three counts of armed criminal action and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner said in a statement released on Twitter Sunday.

No bond is allowed for Cannon, Gardner said.

Court documents show that as of Monday afternoon, Cannon has not had a court date set or an attorney appointed.

Dorn, 77, was killed when he responded to an alarm at the pawnshop during the early morning hours of June 2, the St. Louis Police Department said last week. The retired officer was providing security for the store. About 55 businesses in the city were burglarized and had property damage that night, city Police Chief John Hayden told reporters last week.

