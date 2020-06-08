A person was shot after a man drove a vehicle into protesters, Seattle police say

(CNN) Seattle police say one person has been taken to the hospital and a gun has been recovered from a man who drove into a crowd of protesters Sunday evening.

The man driving the vehicle has been taken into custody, the Seattle Police Department said.

The victim who was transported to the hospital was a 27-year-old male who was shot, according to the Seattle Fire Department. That man is in stable condition, the department said.

Police say they do not believe there any additional victims.

