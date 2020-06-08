10 racehorses killed in fiery tractor trailer crash

(CNN) Ten racehorses were killed in a fiery tractor trailer crash early Sunday morning on the New Jersey Turnpike. Two of the horses identified in the crash were sired by champion horses.

The trailer caught fire after the truck struck the center divider near East Windsor township, according to New Jersey State Police Sgt. Jeff Flynn.

Nine of the horses died as a result of their injuries. A tenth was euthanized by a veterinarian on scene, Flynn told CNN.

The driver and a passenger were transported to an area hospital sustaining minor injuries.

West Point Thoroughbreds announced on Twitter that they owned two of the deceased fillies — Under the Oaks and Hot Mist.

