Pinker flamingos are more aggressive than their paler counterparts, a new study says

(CNN) The pinker the flamingo, the more aggressive they are when fighting for food, according to new research published Monday.

In the study, published by the University of Exeter and WWT Slimbridge Wetland Centre, zoologists scored the color of the birds and observed their behaviors as they foraged for food in different-sized situations.

The pink color in flamingos comes from carotenoids, the pigments that the flamingos ingest with their food, which include algae and crustaceans. The pink color symbolizes an "honest signal" which reflects the animal's health and its ability to forage, according to Dr. Paul Rose, a zoologist and professor with the University of Exeter, who led the study.

"Birds use this pink color during courtship -- the pinker the flamingo, the better quality it will be as a mate," Rose told CNN. "This pink color may also help some [flamingos] gain access to resources, but more research is needed in this last point."

Flamingos including in the study foraging for food.

Flamingos, both male and female, with deeper pink pigmentation are more aggressive as they are healthier and able to better dominate resources over their paler rivals. Other flamingos recognize their strength and give them space.

