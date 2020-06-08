Houston expects thousands of mourners at George Floyd visitation today

By Jay Croft, CNN

Updated 10:11 AM ET, Mon June 8, 2020

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

George Floyd died after an officer put his knee on Floyd&#39;s neck for more than 8 minutes.
George Floyd died after an officer put his knee on Floyd's neck for more than 8 minutes.

(CNN)Houston officials are expecting thousands of mourners during Monday's visitation for George Floyd, whose death in Minneapolis police custody has sparked protests around the United States and across the world.

Floyd, 46, grew up in the city's Third Ward and will be buried in Houston next to his mother, according to the Fort Bend Memorial Planning Center.
Floyd graduated from Jack Yates High School in 1992, where he helped the football team win the state title. He also played basketball there, La'Torria Lemon, spokeswoman for the funeral home, told CNN on Sunday.
In pictures: Remembering George Floyd
Photos: Remembering George Floyd
Members of a local Black Cowboys club ride their horses through the parking lot outside a memorial service for George Floyd in Raeford, North Carolina, on Saturday, June 6.
Photos: Remembering George Floyd
Members of a local Black Cowboys club ride their horses through the parking lot outside a memorial service for George Floyd in Raeford, North Carolina, on Saturday, June 6.
Hide Caption
1 of 24
George Floyd&#39;s casket is brought into Cape Fear Conference B Church ahead of his memorial service in Raeford, North Carolina, on June 6.
Photos: Remembering George Floyd
George Floyd's casket is brought into Cape Fear Conference B Church ahead of his memorial service in Raeford, North Carolina, on June 6.
Hide Caption
2 of 24
Nakia Almond hugs Erin Corner after praying together outside of George Floyd&#39;s memorial service in Raeford on June 6.
Photos: Remembering George Floyd
Nakia Almond hugs Erin Corner after praying together outside of George Floyd's memorial service in Raeford on June 6.
Hide Caption
3 of 24
Mourners arrive for George Floyd&#39;s viewing and memorial service in Raeford on June 6.
Photos: Remembering George Floyd
Mourners arrive for George Floyd's viewing and memorial service in Raeford on June 6.
Hide Caption
4 of 24
The body of George Floyd on view at Cape Fear Conference B Church in Raeford on June 6.
Photos: Remembering George Floyd
The body of George Floyd on view at Cape Fear Conference B Church in Raeford on June 6.
Hide Caption
5 of 24
The hearse carrying Floyd&#39;s casket departs after the memorial service in Minneapolis on Thursday, June 4.
Photos: Remembering George Floyd
The hearse carrying Floyd's casket departs after the memorial service in Minneapolis on Thursday, June 4.
Hide Caption
6 of 24
Relatives of George Floyd attend his memorial service in Minneapolis.
Photos: Remembering George Floyd
Relatives of George Floyd attend his memorial service in Minneapolis.
Hide Caption
7 of 24
People at the memorial stood in silence for eight minutes and 46 seconds -— the length of time that Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged with killing Floyd, had his knee on Floyd&#39;s neck. At center here is Floyd&#39;s cousin Shareeduh Tate, who grew up with him and spoke during the service.
Photos: Remembering George Floyd
People at the memorial stood in silence for eight minutes and 46 seconds -— the length of time that Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged with killing Floyd, had his knee on Floyd's neck. At center here is Floyd's cousin Shareeduh Tate, who grew up with him and spoke during the service.
Hide Caption
8 of 24
The service took place inside a sanctuary at North Central University.
Photos: Remembering George Floyd
The service took place inside a sanctuary at North Central University.
Hide Caption
9 of 24
The Rev. Al Sharpton delivers a eulogy. &quot;George Floyd should not be among the deceased,&quot; &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/us/live-news/george-floyd-protests-06-04-20/h_51321f34d54548a9182bad81887f2a3d&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Sharpton said.&lt;/a&gt; &quot;He did not die of common health conditions. He died of a common American criminal-justice malfunction.&quot;
Photos: