Houston expects thousands of mourners at George Floyd visitation today

Members of a local Black Cowboys club ride their horses through the parking lot outside a memorial service for George Floyd in Raeford, North Carolina, on Saturday, June 6.

Photos: Remembering George Floyd

People at the memorial stood in silence for eight minutes and 46 seconds -— the length of time that Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged with killing Floyd, had his knee on Floyd's neck. At center here is Floyd's cousin Shareeduh Tate, who grew up with him and spoke during the service.