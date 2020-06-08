Houston expects thousands of mourners at George Floyd visitation today

(CNN)Houston officials are expecting thousands of mourners during Monday's visitation for George Floyd, whose death in Minneapolis police custody has sparked protests around the United States and across the world.
Floyd, 46, grew up in the city's Third Ward and will be buried in Houston next to his mother, according to the Fort Bend Memorial Planning Center.
Floyd graduated from Jack Yates High School in 1992, where he helped the football team win the state title. He also played basketball there, La'Torria Lemon, spokeswoman for the funeral home, told CNN on Sunday.