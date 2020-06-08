What it's like to be a black police officer, navigating two turbulent worlds
Updated 12:04 PM ET, Mon June 8, 2020
(CNN)De Lacy Davis remembers the moment vividly.
The New Jersey officer and a fellow officer were patrolling the streets of East Orange when a black woman and her daughter accidentally stepped in front of their police cruiser.
The other officer, who was white, rolled down his window.
"What the hell are you doing, you effin' ns?" Davis recalled him saying, while censoring out the racial slur.
Davis, who is black, is now retired from the force. But that moment 30-something years ago was just one of the many times he realized how some of his white colleagues viewed his community.
"The 'few bad apples' theory is a theory that I think is postulated by my colleagues and politicians to minimize the impact of this racism that is baked into the culture of policing," Davis said.
As the nation erupts in protests around the death of George Floyd and the greater issue of police brutality, African-American police officers are finding themselves navigating two worlds that are often at odds, and sometimes even at war, with each other: The black and the blue.
They are aware of the deep divide
The chasm between cops and communities of color has always been deep -- and it's getting deeper.
Black men are 2.5 times more likely to be killed by police than white men, according to one recent study. Black women are about 1.4 times more likely to be killed by police than white women.
And yet, just 27% of white officers think the deaths of African-Americans in police encounters are a sign of a broader problem, according to a Pew survey. (57% of black officers think they are.)
Police brutality against blacks, Davis says, hasn't become the culture of policing; it has always been the culture of policing. Now, it's just getting filmed more.
He acknowledges that not all cops are bad. But, he says, put two bad apples in a bag of good ones, when you "check on them next week, you'll see that you got worms through all the apples."
They've come to accept it
It is this world that black officers have to tread -- a delicate balance of reconciling allegiance and identity.
Retired LAPD Sergeant Cheryl Dorsey knows this all too well.
She was working as a patrol officer during the 1992 Los Angeles riots, which started after four white officers were acquitted in the beating of a black man named Rodney King.
As a cop during those protests, Dorsey was called plenty of names. But she didn't take it personally because "they don't know Cheryl. They just know the uniform," she said.
"I've never been torn. I'm able to be a black woman and a police officer and do my job professionally as I was trained, rely on my training and tactics so that I'm not aggressive when it's unnecessary," says Dorsey, who wrote an autobiography titled "Black and Blue, The Creation of a Social Advocate."
Davis knows this too.
He's been called a "pig" among other names at protests, but he had to understand that "it's not you personally they're attacking. They're attacking the symbol that you represent."
They know where their loyalties lie
In the 1990s, Dorsey sat in court, testifying against a suspected criminal. But this suspect wasn't a civilian. Dorsey was testifying against one of her own brothers in blue.
A white officer was accused of shooting and killing a black tow truck driver who failed to stop at his command.
Dorsey says she knew the risks of speaking out against another officer. Just like in the military, the camaraderie and kinship between officers is strong.
But one way to mend this rupture between cops and minorities is to stand up to abuse, Dorsey says.