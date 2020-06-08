What it's like to be a black police officer, navigating two turbulent worlds

(CNN) De Lacy Davis remembers the moment vividly.

The New Jersey officer and a fellow officer were patrolling the streets of East Orange when a black woman and her daughter accidentally stepped in front of their police cruiser.

The other officer, who was white, rolled down his window.

"What the hell are you doing, you effin' ns?" Davis recalled him saying, while censoring out the racial slur.

Davis, who is black, is now retired from the force. But that moment 30-something years ago was just one of the many times he realized how some of his white colleagues viewed his community.

Read More