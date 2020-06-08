(CNN) British firefighters have rescued an inquisitive fox cub that had got its head stuck in a rusty wheel.

Members of the Knightswood Community Fire Station in Glasgow, Scotland used cutting equipment to free the fox over the weekend.

They managed to release the creature without it sustaining any injuries, they said on Twitter

The fox cub was released uninjured.

Firefighters added that the cub "ran off to enjoy the rest of the night."

Foxes are a noticeable member of British urban wildlife, frequently spotted roaming around city streets.

