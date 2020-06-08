4 ways to ease anxiety

Start a daily gratitude practice: Families can cultivate a consistent attitude of gratitude by incorporating giving thanks during family meals or using some form of communal gratitude jar, whiteboard or journal. Courtesy Dana Santas

Break out the crayons and art supplies: Children often have a care-free concentration on their faces when coloring. Courtesy Amanda Grant

It's not just for kids: Whether you want to play with crayons, colored pencils, paint or something else, pick up your preferred art tool and start creating alongside your kids. Courtesy Dana Santas

Foster fantasy play: Dramatic play gives children control over events in their fantasy life, relieving anxiety. Courtesy Amanda Grant