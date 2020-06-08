4 ways to ease anxiety

Start a daily gratitude practice: Families can cultivate a consistent attitude of gratitude by incorporating giving thanks during family meals or using some form of communal gratitude jar, whiteboard or journal. Courtesy Dana Santas
Break out the crayons and art supplies: Children often have a care-free concentration on their faces when coloring.Courtesy Amanda Grant
It's not just for kids: Whether you want to play with crayons, colored pencils, paint or something else, pick up your preferred art tool and start creating alongside your kids.Courtesy Dana Santas
Foster fantasy play: Dramatic play gives children control over events in their fantasy life, relieving anxiety.Courtesy Amanda Grant
Make family fitness a priority: Setting aside time for family fitness is an effective way to strengthen your family in more than one way. Courtesy Heidi Joyner