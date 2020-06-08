Samsung Galaxy S20+ is at its lowest price ever for one day — and Galaxy Watch Active 2 is on sale, too

Samsung's Galaxy S20+ is arguably the best Android phone available right now, and Amazon has it marked down to an all-time low price at $949.99 with free one-day shipping for Amazon Prime members. The S20+ with 128GB of storage normally costs $1,199.

The 512GB version of the S20+ is also on sale, marked down from its typical $1,349.99 price to $1,099.99 with standard Prime shipping. These sales prices are available for one day only or while supplies last.

Samsung Galaxy S20+, 128GB ($949.99, originally $1,199; amazon.com )

Samsung Galaxy S20+, 512GB ($1,099.99, originally $1,349.99; amazon.com)

Samsung Galaxy S20+

We reviewed all three Galaxy S20 models when they launched earlier this year and came away impressed with their performance, cameras, battery life and display. The S20 Ultra, the most expensive of the lot, is nice, but costs too much and has a gimmicky 100x Space Zoom camera feature. However, the S20 and S20+ offer most of what the Ultra does — with a more useful 30x Space Zoom feature — and cost far less. In fact, with this promotion, you can get the S20+ for less than the S20.

A quick recap on the phone's features: The S20+ has a 6.7-inch screen, 4,500mAh battery and full support for both mmWave and Sub-6 5G wireless networks. This particular listing comes unlocked and will work on all U.S. carriers.

And while you're at it, it's a good time to treat yourself to a fantastic smartwatch in the Galaxy Watch Active 2. Amazon is discounting Samsung's Galaxy Watch Active 2 lineup. This same model earned our top smartwatch recommendation for Android owners, and rightfully so. Its digital bezel is easy to use, it has a stunning display, and has enough battery life to get through a full day of use.

Amazon has knocked up to 18% off the total cost of the Watch Active 2, with the 44mm model now priced at $249.99, down from $299.99. There's even a golf-specific model that acts as your caddie, providing shot distances directly on your wrist that's $50 off its normal $349.99 price, at $299.99. The silver 40mm Active 2 is down to $229.99 from $279.99, as well.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2, 44mm ($249.99, originally $299.99; amazon.com)

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2, 44mm

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2, Golf Edition ($299.99, originally $349.99; amazon.com)

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2, Golf Edition

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2, 40mm ($229.99, originally $279.99; amazon.com)

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2, 40mm

