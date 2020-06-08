Get your coffee fix with half off a Nespresso machine at Amazon

It's been a while since we could amble to our favorite coffee shop for a Saturday morning flat white or grab an Americano on our way into the office. But for the last holdouts among you who have yet to buy a coffee machine for your own home, it might be time to reconsider. Nespresso's VertuoPlus coffee and espresso maker is about half off on Amazon right now, ringing up at $114.99 instead of $232.99 — that's the lowest price we've seen since Black Friday.

Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Maker by Breville, Ink Black with Nespresso Capsules ($114.99, originally $232.99; amazon.com)

Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Maker

This deal means you can score the machine, along with 30 coffee capsules, for less than just buying the machine alone. The black model is the only one available (the gray option already sold out), and be sure you've clicked on the "machine + coffee" option as the others aren't on sale.

But we'll forgive the lack of color options for the sheer convenience this machine offers. The Nespresso can handle five different cup sizes (from an espresso-sized 1.35 punches to an "alto coffee" that's 14 ounces). And although it does come with 30 servings of coffee, feel free to use your preferred capsules: The machine reads a barcode on the rim of a capsule, and the machine responds to that by adjusting its brewing settings to get your coffee just right upon serving.

In short, this one-touch machine couldn't be simpler to use, though this deal will only last for one day or until sold out, so shop soon and drink up.

For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.