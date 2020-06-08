Take up to 60% off the latest Lands' End styles

Whether you're in need of capris, casual shirts, or swimwear, Lands' End is stocked with a wide variety of items that can meet your style needs. And right now, you snag 60% off your purchase at the retailer with code EXPLORE through June 9.

Lands' End, known for its classic looks and comfortable fits, has items available for the whole family, not to mention its myriad iconic accessories and home goods. So create your own ensembles that will look amazing at home, outside, by the beach or in the backyard for less, and take a peek at a few of our favorites from the sale below.

Women's styles

Women's Petite Active Knot Front Tunic ($17.98, originally $44.95; landsend.com)

Women's Petite Active Knot Front Tunic

A knotted detail in the front adds flair to a classic shirt.

__________________________________________________________

Women's Long Sleeve Knee Length Button-Down Shirt Dress ($47.97, originally $79.95; landsend.com)

Women's Long Sleeve Knee Length Button-Down Shirt Dress

This knee-length shirt dress will have you looking pulled together and feeling super comfortable at your next backyard barbeque.

__________________________________________________________

Women's High Rise Slim Straight-Leg Ankle Jeans (starting at $33.59, originally $69.95; landsend.com)

Women's High Rise Slim Straight-Leg Ankle Jeans

Add a pop of color to your summertime outfit with these bright pants.

__________________________________________________________

Women's Short Sleeve Solid Active Polo ($12.38, originally $30.95; landsend.com)

Women's Short Sleeve Solid Active Polo

This polo is made from a lightweight fabric that will keep you cool on the hottest of days.

__________________________________________________________

Women's Peter Pan Collar Boyfriend Fit Tunic Top ($32.97, originally $54.95; landsend.com)

Women's Peter Pan collar Boyfriend Fit Tunic Top

You can't go wrong with a button-down. This option has a looser, boyfriend fit for a laid-back vibe.

__________________________________________________________

Women's Cotton Tank Top (starting at $9.59, originally $19.95; landsend.com)

Women's Cotton Tank Top

A summertime staple, this basic cotton tank top is available for less than half the original price.

Men's styles

Men's Jersey Knit Shorts ($23.96, originally $29.95; landsend.com)

Men's Jersey Knit Shorts

These breezy jersey-knit shorts will look great paired with a polo shirt.

__________________________________________________________

Men's Traditional Fit Short Sleeve Comfort-First Sail Rigger Oxford Shirt ($29.97, originally $49.95; landsend.com)

Men's Traditional Fit Short Sleeve Comfort-First Sail Rigger Oxford Shirt

This is the perfect Oxford shirt for everyday wear.

__________________________________________________________

Men's Traditional Fit Solid No Iron Supima Oxford Dress Shirt ($19.98, originally $49.95; landsend.com)

Men's Traditional Fit Solid No Iron Supima Oxford Dress Shirt

This dress shirt made from super-soft Supima cotton will have you looking stylish, professional and wrinkle-free.

__________________________________________________________

Men's Traditional Fit Comfort-First Jeans ($35.97, originally $59.95; landsend.com)

Men's Traditional Fit Comfort-First Jeans

Everyone needs a good pair of jeans. This option from Lands' End is created to provide comfort and lasting durability.

__________________________________________________________

Men's Colorblocking Short Sleeve Super Tee ($19.96, originally $24.95; landsend.com)

Men's Colorblocking Short Sleeve Super Tee

This tee capitalizes on the color blocking trend, and it's marked down now.

__________________________________________________________

Men's Slim-Fit Comfort-First Knockabout Chino Pants (starting at $35.97, originally $59.95; landsend.com)

Men's Slim-Fit Comfort-First Knockabout Chino Pants

Keep it cool and look sharp in these chino pants — while supplies last.

Kids' styles

Girls Pattern Skort ($10.79, originally $24.95; landsend.com)

Girls Pattern Skort

With a variety of fun patterns, this skort will be the talk of the playground.

__________________________________________________________

Boys Chambray Pull On Shorts ($8.99, originally $19.95; landsend.com)

Boys Chambray Pull On Shorts

Comfort is a top priority when playing outside or kicking back indoors, and these shorts hit the mark.

__________________________________________________________

Girls Seersucker Pull On Shorts ($10.79, originally $24.95; landsend.com)

Girls Seersucker Pull On Shorts

Easy to pull on and go, these cute shorts can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion.

__________________________________________________________

Kids Waterproof Rain Jacket ($17.99, originally $39.95; landsend.com)

Kids Waterproof Rain Jacket

Rain won't stop your tots when they don this jacket.

__________________________________________________________

Kids Graphic T-Shirt ($6.59, originally $14.95; landsend.com)

Kids Graphic T-Shirt

Remind the world to take care of Mother Nature all day, every day.

Home, accessories and outdoors

Turkish Spa Bath Towel 6-piece set ($103.95, originally $129.95; landsend.com)

Turkish Spa Bath Towel 6-piece set

Add some luxury to your bathroom with this six-piece set made from Turkish cotton.

__________________________________________________________

Lightweight Canvas Crossbody Tote Bag-Print ($35.97, originally $59.95; landsend.com)

Lightweight Canvas Crossbody Tote Bag-Print

This Lands' End bestseller is a must-have item when you're on the go. Add an extra touch and personalize this tote with a monogram, an embroidered design or both.

__________________________________________________________

Kids Printed Sleeping Bag ($53.97, originally $89.95; landsend.com)

Kids Printed Sleeping Bag

Take the kids to the backyard and rest comfortably under the stars with a sleeping bag made with peached polyester on the outside and a fleece inner lining. Plus, there's an attached pillow for maximum comfort even when they're lying on the ground.

For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.