British man rescued after six days trapped in a well in Bali

(CNN) A 29-year-old British man has been rescued, after being trapped down a well on the Indonesian island of Bali for six days.

Rescuers pulled Jacob Matthew Roberts out of the well in Pecatu Village on Saturday, Krisna Maharta, public relations officer for the region's search and rescue agency, Basarnas Bali , told CNN.

Locals eventually heard Roberts' cries for help.

Roberts fractured his right leg when he fell into the 13-foot-deep well and was unable to escape, even though the water was not deep, Maharta said.

He remained conscious and his calls for help were eventually heard by locals, who notified local authorities Saturday.

A rescue team was deployed the same day. Three rescuers climbed down a ladder to reach Roberts and used a stretcher to pull him to safety just before 2 p.m. local time, according to Maharta.

