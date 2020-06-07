Banksy shares new artwork supporting Black Lives Matter and says it's on white people to fix systemic racism

(CNN) Banksy, perhaps the most well-known anonymous artist and social critic in the world, is showing his support for the Black Lives Matter movement with a new piece of art and a stark message: "People of Colour are being failed by the system."

The piece is composed of a framed black figure with a candle and flowers surrounding it. An American flag hanging overhead has been lit on fire by the candle beneath.

A detail from Banksy's new artwork.

Along with the artwork, Banksy made his thoughts on systemic racism crystal clear.

"At first I thought I should just shut up and listen to black people about this issue. But why would I do that? It's not their problem. It's mine," Banksy wrote on his Instagram post, which has garnered over 2 million likes.

