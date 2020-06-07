FBI investigating whether 2 separate shooting deaths of California officers are related

(CNN) The FBI is investigating whether the shooting deaths of two California officers are related, including the Saturday shooting of a Santa Cruz County deputy.

A sergeant with the Santa Cruz Sheriff's Office was killed in a shooting in Ben Lomond Saturday, and two other officers were hurt during an ambush involving a suspect with explosive devices, Sheriff Jim Hart said.

In the other incident, a federal security officer was killed in a shooting May 29 in Oakland , and another officer was injured.

"The investigation into the incident in Ben Lomond, Calif. is ongoing," the FBI San Francisco office told CNN in a statement. "We are working with the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Department to determine a possible motive and/or links to other crimes committed in the Bay Area, to include the shooting of the FPS officers in Oakland."

The suspect in the Santa Cruz shooting is an active duty sergeant at Travis Air Force Base, according to 2nd Lt. Mike Longoria, public affairs officer for the base.

