The executive editor of the Philadelphia Inquirer has stepped down after publishing 'Buildings Matter, Too' headline

(CNN) The top editor of the Philadelphia Inquirer has stepped down from his role after the newspaper published an article with the headline "Buildings Matter, Too," last week, according to an internal memo sent to newsroom staff and obtained by CNN.

Stan Wischnowski, has worked for the Inquirer for 20 years and has been its executive editor for a decade, according to the memo from publisher Lisa Hughes. He is also senior vice president.

Wischnowski's last day will be June 12, Hughes said in the memo.

A successor for the executive editor position has not been named.

Wischnowski's resignation follows uproar from Inquirer staff over the headline of an article published on Tuesday about concerns that historical buildings could be damaged during protests over the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody.