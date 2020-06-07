New York will allow houses of worship to reopen with restrictions as Covid-19 cases decrease

(CNN) Houses of worship in certain parts of New York will be allowed to reopen with restrictions Sunday as Covid-19 deaths and hospitalizations decrease, Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office announced.

"The people of the state radically changed how they behaved, and look at that progress: lowest number of hospitalizations to date in a matter of weeks," Cuomo said. "Today's achievement is proof we know we can change, and we know we can change dramatically when we work together."

Places of worship in seven regions within New York have already entered the second phase and reopen today. Those regions are the Capital Region, Central New York, the Finger Lakes, the Mohawk Valley, the North County, the Southern Tier and Western New York, according to the release.

Social distancing protocols will need to be in place for those that resume indoor services.