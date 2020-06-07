Minneapolis theater community uses stagecraft skills to support businesses of color in the aftermath of protests

(CNN) As Minneapolis recovers from nights of unrest following the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died under the knee of a white police officer, damaged local businesses are finding help from a community with a unique skillset -- theater production.

Members of the Minneapolis theater community are leveraging their love of set design, carpentry and their city to help local businesses secure their properties by patching up broken windows and doors. Many of those volunteering their time are furloughed theater workers whose summer productions were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

University Rebuild is a diverse grassroots group of Minneapolis theater members working to "clean up, repair, and protect communities in the Twin Cities," the group says on its Facebook page.

University Rebuild is serving the Minneapolis community with over 100 volunteers.

"For anyone who has arts training, they are taught early on how to collaborate with people. And that collaboration comes with the ability to quickly organize and problem-solve," said University Rebuild organizer Daisuke Kawachi, who pointed out the valuable stagecraft skills volunteers are now applying to their community.

"Skills on the ground that we are seeing are expert knowledge of materials -- not just what tools are needed, but what types of materials are best," Kawachi explained.

