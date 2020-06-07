His book is among Amazon's best selling on race, and now he's headed to Boston University to launch an antiracist institute

(CNN) Scholar Ibram X. Kendi is quickly becoming a household name.

With his 2019 book "How to be an Antiracist" among Amazon's best sellers this week, more good news is coming Kendi's way.

The scholar will join the staff at Boston University starting on July 1 and launch the new Center for Antiracist Research at the school.

"I am excited to join the historic BU of pioneering Native author Charles Eastman, MLK Jr., and Howard Zinn, the proud Boston of Phillis Wheatley and Maria Stewart and Inquilinos Boricuas en Acción, a BU and Boston filled with so many great minds and committed spirits," Kendi wrote on Twitter Thursday, announcing the news.

Kendi's famed "How to be an Anti-Racist," which has received renewed attention in recent days.

Kendi has long been well known in academic circles for his research surrounding racism and antiracism, notably arguing that everyone must actively be antiracist -- not just "not racist" -- to progress toward racial equality.

Read More