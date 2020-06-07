Austin police fired at a crowd transporting a protester injured by an officer

(CNN) Austin, Texas, police have launched an investigation into why officers fired "less-lethal" beanbag munition at a crowd transporting an injured man.

Justin Howell, a 20-year-old student at Texas State University, was protesting George Floyd's death outside police headquarters a little after 11 p.m. on May 31, Austin Police Department Chief Brian Manley said in a news conference posted on social media.

A protester who was standing next to Howell hurled a water bottle and a bag at the police officers, the chief said. In response, one officer fired beanbag rounds at the demonstrator but struck Howell in the head instead, according to Manley.

Howell suffered a fractured skull and brain damage, Joshua Howell, the victim's brother, told CNN.

Once Howell fell to the ground, some in the crowd picked him up and officers directed them to take him to police headquarters, according to Manley.

