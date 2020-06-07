UFC champion Conor McGregor has announced his retirement

(CNN) Mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor announced his retirement from the sport on social media Sunday.

The two division UFC World Champion said he was done fighting in a statement posted to his verified Twitter early Sunday morning.

"Hey guys I've decided to retire from fighting," the tweet said. "Thank you all for the amazing memories! What a ride it's been! Here is a picture of myself and my mother in Las Vegas post one of my World title wins! Pick the home of your dreams Mags I love you! Whatever you desire it's yours"

This isn't the first time the mixed martial arts star has announced his retirement on social media.