June 21 is creeping closer and closer, which means you better start to think about what you’re going to buy your dad for Father’s Day. Of course, you can go with the standard ties, watches and wallets, but if you want to stand out and show Dad how much you care, you’ll have to do better than that.

To help you out, we’ve scoured the internet for the best gifts for Father’s Day. Whether he likes music, golf and coffee, or cooking, fashion and plants, we’ve compiled an exhaustive list of presents in basically every category. So this year, whether he’s near or far, get Dad something he’ll actually use from our collection of the best Father’s Day gifts of 2020.

’What I Love about Dad’ Fill-in-the-Blank Gift Journal ($7.43, originally $11.80; amazon.com)

For a more personal touch, this fill-in-the-blank journal lets you write your own messages to Dad. Just make sure to get him a box of tissues, too.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Apple AirPods Pro ($234.95, originally $249; amazon.com)

Whether Dad needs buds to work out or could benefit from the noise cancellation so he can focus on work, Apple’s AirPods Pro are super versatile and the perfect Father’s Day gift. Plus, they came through as the best true wireless earbuds of 2020 after our rigorous testing of plenty of options on the market, so you know they’re good. If you’re looking for something a little more budget friendly, Galaxy Buds+ ($149.99; samsung.com) were ranked our best budget wireless earbuds, have great sound quality and have an industry-leading 11 hours of battery life.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Looftlighter Charcoal Electric Lighter & Firestarter ($79.95, originally $97.50; thegrommet.com)

Summer is upon us, and that means Dad is probably venturing out to the grill more and more. This Father’s Day, give him this gadget that makes lighting up that baby a breeze. This electric lighter can light up charcoal, pellets, wood and more in mere seconds, eliminating the chemical taste of lighter fluid that can permeate your food.

_____________________________________________________________________________

My Dad Is Amazing (A Hello!Lucky Book) ($7.99; barnesandnoble.com)

For a dad with a little one, this cute book is the perfect gift to make him feel all warm and fuzzy inside. It’s full of colorful imagery and follows a mythical yeti to showcase how great parents are.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker, Silver ($24.99, originally $29.99; amazon.com)

Dad probably doesn’t like to waste time, especially in the mornings when he’s groggy. If that’s the case, then check out this all-in-one breakfast-sandwich maker that can whip up a sausage, egg and cheese in just five minutes.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Luxe Hardcore Sheet Bundle (starting at $219; brooklinen.com)

Help your dad get a good night’s sleep this Father’s Day with this luxurious sheet bundle from Brooklinen. And if you’re looking for more options, check out other luxury linens that are worth the price.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Personalized Cutting Board Gift for Dad (starting at $29.99; amazon.com)

If Dad likes to cook, he’ll love this personalized cutting board etched with customizable messages. Plus, it’s made out of ¾-inch thick wood, so you know it’s built to last. Choose from cherry, walnut or maple.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Men’s Wicked Good Moccasins ($79; llbean.com)

These house slippers live up to their name. Ridiculously comfy, they’re packed with a contoured memory foam footbed to give Dad’s feet a break. Their durable sole means he can even wear them for short trips to the mailbox or longer trips to the store — we won’t tell.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Patagonia Black Hole Duffel 55L ($139; backcountry.com)

This super-sturdy big duffel is made with recycled polyester ripstop fabric and a highly water-repellent finish. Perfect for Dad’s next getaway in the woods or trips to the gym — whenever they’re back in the mix.

_____________________________________________________________________________

The Comfy Original Oversized Microfiber & Sherpa Wearable Blanket ($39.99, originally $44.99; amazon.com)

For family movie nights or football Sundays, nothing can make Dad feel cozier than this incredibly soft wearable blanket. Trust us, once he puts it on he’ll never want to take it off.

_____________________________________________________________________________

The Tushy Classic Bidet ($89, originally $109; hellotushy.com)

If your dad likes doing projects around the house, installing this simple bidet is an easy job that yields life-changing results — no more toilet paper! We tried the Tushy bidet ourselves and absolutely loved it.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Ultimate Ears Boom 3 Speaker ($149.99; ultimateears.com)

This speaker is one of our favorites. It’s durable, has 360-degree sound and can blast out your tunes like no other. Best of all, it doesn’t break the bank. Did we mention that it is water-, dust- and drop-proof as well? It is.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Grafomap (starting at $49; grafomap.com)

Grafomap is a lovely, heartfelt present that turns any location into a customized piece of art. Mark the most memorable places in your dad’s life with this beautiful map.

_____________________________________________________________________________

’101 So Bad, They’re Good Dad Jokes’ ($5.99; amazon.com)

Just in case inspiration doesn’t strike, with this nifty book your dad can have 101 of the cheesiest jokes at his disposal.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Beer Cap States ($35; uncommongoods.com)

If Dad has a bottle cap collection, this is a beautiful and creative way to keep track of all hiss caps while showing state pride. And if he doesn’t have a bottle cap collection, this is sure to inspire him to start one.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Baby Yoda Best Dad mug ($20; etsy.com)

A simple gift, this mug is. It’s incredibly cute and shows just how much you love him — and how much he loves Baby Yoda.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Photo Gallery Puzzle ($53.98, originally $59.98; shutterfly.com)

Turn any photo of you and your dad into a fun puzzle with this 520-piece personalized one. Stage a cool pose together, or surprise him with a sentimental photo.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Custom Map Coaster Set (starting at $65; uncommongoods.com)

Whether Dad loves to travel or misses his hometown, these custom map coasters make it easy to remember the places he loves.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Ocean Sand Art ($60; uncommongoods.com)

For the dad who needs a little more zen in his life, this desktop ocean sand art will give him a chance to relax.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Callaway Supersoft Magna Yellow Golf Balls (starting at $19.99; callawaygolf.com)

While not a big-ticket golf item like a new bag or clubs, if your dad loves golf, he’ll appreciate these top-notch golf balls. If you’re looking for more golf-inspired ideas, check out this story on the best golf gear, according to experts.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Atlas Coffee Club Subscriptions (starting at $55, originally $60; atlascoffeeclub.com)

For any coffee-head on your list, this subscription from Atlas gives him a chance to try exotic beans from all around the world. We reviewed Atlas and loved it, but if it doesn’t sound like the right fit for your pops, check out our review of various coffee subscription services.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Braun Electric Razor for Men ($129.94; amazon.com)

If Dad’s quarantine beard is reaching Santa Claus lengths, maybe it’s time for a shave. This electric razor from Braun can give him a nice and clean cut.. Plus, it’s 100% waterproof.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Brew Fest 5 oz. Glass Beer Tasting Set ($71.99, originally $87.99; wayfair.com)

For the beer-loving dad, this tasting set comes with two paddles, six glasses and a vintage bottle opener. Even if he can’t go to a brewery for a personalized flight, now he can get one right at home.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Cuisinart Griddler — Stainless Steel GR-4N ($78.97; amazon.com)

For the grillmaster dad who just doesn’t have the space, this compact griddler allows him to still fire up the barbie for some small-scale grilling. You can easily switch between a griddle for pancakes in the morning and a grill plate for burgers at night.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Lululemon Metal Vent Tech Polo 2.0 ($98; lululemon.com)

This sophisticated polo is perfect for any occasion, whether it’s a day on the course or working from home. Plus, its nylon and spandex blend makes it super comfy.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Rastelli’s Faroe Island Salmon Filets Box ($59; rastellis.com)

If he loves to eat fish, these salmon filets from Rastelli’s are a perfect gift. We reviewed the meat delivery service and fell in love with its salmon — among its other offerings — which comes frozen and is dropped off right at your door.

_____________________________________________________________________________

OluKai Kahu Pahana Sneaker ($130; nordstrom.com)

He might not say it a lot, but you know Dad likes to look good. These chic sneakers toe the line between fancy and casual, and they come in two classic colors: black and brown.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Herschel Novel Duffel Bag ($84.94; amazon.com)

With a classic design, this Herschel duffel bag is perfect for any weekend trip (once he takes weekend trips again), or it can be a stylish, durable gym bag.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Paint Your Life (starting at $179; paintyourlife.com)

Paint Your Life can connect you with real artists around the world, who will turn any photograph of your dad — or a family group, a home or a beloved pet — into a hand-painted masterpiece.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Carhartt Quick Duck Cryder Foreman Jacket (starting at $89.99; carhartt.com)

This ultra-durable jacket is a great outer layer for days when he’s working outside. Made out of cotton, polyester and Carhartt’s famous Quick Duck canvas, it’s tough, made to last and is available in two colors.

_____________________________________________________________________________

ThermoPro TP20 Wireless Remote Digital Meat Thermometer ($56.99, originally $59.99; amazon.com)

Dad will spend all summer tinkering with different cuts of meat on the grill and in the oven to discover what his ideal internal temperature is for each with this digital wireless thermometer. Travel up to 300 feet away from what’s cooking and still know its temperature —- up to 716°F.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Salem High Drape Performance Shorts ($98; nordstrom.com)

These shorts have been touted as the “best golf shorts” and “best shorts I’ve ever owned” by just a couple of the many reviewers who have given them five stars. If Dad is looking for the shorts he’ll want buy in multiples of every color, these are probably them.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Etched Marathon Pint Glass ($18; uncommongoods.com)

If Dad is a runner, he’ll love these pint glasses etched with marathon routes in famous cities such as Boston, New York and San Francisco.

_____________________________________________________________________________

GlobeIn Subscription ($114 for three months; globein.com)

GlobeIn sends boxes of handcrafted, fair trade and artisanal products each month. The items vary widely, and you can get anything from handcrafted mugs to beanies and chocolate from around the world.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Emilio Chukka Boot ($150; nisolo.com)

This handsome traditional chukka boot from certified B Corporation Nisolo has a leather sole and goes with just about any outfit.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Nautica Men’s Soft Woven Pajama Pant (starting at $23.40; amazon.com)

For dads who are lounging around the house more than ever, these pajama pants are amazingly comfy, thanks to their 100% cotton fabric, built in pockets and stretchy waistband.

_____________________________________________________________________________

StoryWorth ($89, originally $99; storyworth.com)

If Dad is the sentimental type, Storyworth is a heartfelt service that asks questions via email every week, and at the end of one year, provides a gorgeously bound book capturing all those fond memories.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Prana Heiro Short ($69; prana.com)

We love these performance shorts from Prana because of their soft material. They’re perfect for a lazy day on the couch, a trip to the grocery store or a hardcore home workout.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Rambler 12-ounce Colster Can Insulator ($24.99; yeti.com)

These insulators from Yeti can keep any can of soda, beer or anything else cold for hours on end. Or you can opt for a tall boy insulator or a stackable pint glass, if that’s more Dad’s speed.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Lodge 12-Inch Cast-Iron Skillet ($22.99; target.com)

If Dad wants to up his cooking game, he might want to start relying on a quality cast-iron skillet. This one from Lodge is super durable — and affordable.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Healthy Human Curve Water Bottle ($24.99; amazon.com)

Rated our best overall water bottle after thorough testing, the Healthy Human Curve is a fantastically durable bottle that can keep his drinks ice cold for hours and hours.

_____________________________________________________________________________

JBL Live 650BTNC ($199.95; jbl.com)

These headphones were our pick for best value in our search for the best over-ear headphones. What really drew us in was a price tag under $200, much cheaper than other top-performing headphones we tested, but they won us over with their solid sound quality.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Coleman 54-Quart Cooler (starting at $80.21; amazon.com)

Grilling season is upon us, and no matter where he’s going to fire it up — whether it’s at the recently reopened beach or right in the backyard — a cooler is a must-have to keep things cool. This classic from Coleman is built with stainless steel, so it will last for years.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Sony Bluetooth Stereo Turntable ($198; amazon.com)

This minimalist turntable is the perfect gift for a dad who wants to spin LPs without all the complicated wires. It can easily connect to any Bluetooth-enabled speaker or pair of headphones for easy listening.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Nintendo Switch Lite ($199.99; gamestop.com)

The Nintendo Switch has been a hot commodity, with so many people stuck at home playing video games. While the main console is sold out everywhere, the Nintendo Switch Lite is still in stock, so Dad can hop in on the fun.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Cotton Cashmere Hoodie ($150; naadam.co)

Upgrade Dad’s at-home wardrobe with this cozy cashmere sweater from Naadam. Made from a cotton and cashmere blend, it’s amazingly soft.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Bodum Bistro Burr Grinder ($149.99; amazon.com)

If you want to help Dad revamp his coffee game, this burr grinder from Bodum brings cafe-level coffee right to your home. We loved it so much we named it our best value coffee grinder in our recent review of the best on the market.

_____________________________________________________________________________

The North Face Men’s Campshire Pullover Hoodie ($149; thenorthface.com)

Whether Dad yearns for the woods or just lounges around on the couch, this hoodie from The North Face is perfectly plush and soft.

_____________________________________________________________________________

ENO SingleNest Hammock ($49.95; llbean.com)

If you’re looking for something fun to give, this hammock will let him kick his feet up in a brand-new way. Made out of high-tenacity nylon, it’s rugged and has a weight capacity of 400 pounds. (Find more top-rated hammocks here.)

_____________________________________________________________________________

Brooklinen Super-Plush Robe ($98; brooklinen.com)

If he’s always wanted to lounge like a king, there’s no better way for him to feel pampered than with this ultra-soft robe.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer’s listed price at the time of publication.