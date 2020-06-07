India and China agree to peacefully resolve border dispute, New Delhi says

(CNN) India and China have agreed to peacefully resolve a simmering border dispute between the world's two most populous nations, officials in New Delhi said.

Tensions between the two countries rose after India claimed that Chinese forces had moved into a disputed section of their shared Himalayan border . Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh told CNN affiliate News 18 that a "significant number" of Chinese troops had moved to the Line of Actual Control (LAC) between the two countries. The LAC was established in 1993 as part of an attempt to mark out a long stretch of border between the two countries, but its precise location can be blurry. There are still disputes between China and India as to where one country ends and the other begins.

India's Ministry of External Affairs released a statement on Sunday which said that military leaders from both countries met in an effort to diffuse tensions.

The meeting took place in a "cordial and positive atmosphere" and the two sides agreed to "peacefully resolve the situation in the border areas," the statement said.

India and China share one of the world's longest land borders, where conflict has intermittently broken out since a bloody border war in 1962.

Read More