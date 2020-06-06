People gather at a George Floyd mural in Minneapolis on May 29. The mural
was painted by Greta McLain, Xena Goldman and Cadex Herrera at the spot where Floyd was killed.
Brian Peterson/AP
George Floyd murals are popping up all over the world
By Austin Steele and Kyle Almond, CNN
Updated 3:43 AM ET, Sat June 6, 2020
The death of George Floyd has resonated worldwide, and the proof can be found on buildings from Minneapolis to Montreal, Belfast to Berlin.
Here are some of the striking murals we have seen as street artists pay tribute to Floyd and show their support for the Black Lives Matter movement.