(CNN) As a person of color, Kaneesha Willie has dealt with racism her entire life.

Participating in her hometown's protest in Paducah, Kentucky, gave her an opportunity to show her young, mixed-race kids that their voices matter, especially as black people are fighting to be heard in the wake of George Floyd's death.

The 23-year-old said she was proud to see her small town fight for justice in such a big way at the Chief Paduke statue, a historical marker for the town.

"We all bleed red," Willie said. "We are all one and the protest really showed that our community came together. It was beautiful."

And the message that Willie believes has been sent to her kids is this: "They are powerful, unique, brave and should be unapologetic about who they are and what they stand for," Willie said.

