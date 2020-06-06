Portland is the latest city to suspend the use of tear gas on protesters

(CNN) Police in Portland, Oregon, won't use tear gas to disperse crowds, becoming the latest city to order the tactical change amid the ongoing nationwide protests against police brutality.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler said Saturday he had directed the city's police chief to stop using tear gas "unless there is a serious and immediate threat to life safety, and there is no other viable alternative for dispersal."

"I stand in solidarity with our non-violent demonstrators, who are sending a strong message that we are long overdue for meaningful reform and restorative justice," Wheeler tweeted

Earlier this week, the American Civil Liberties Union Oregon sent a letter to the state's mayors, city managers and police chiefs calling on them to ban the deployment of tear gas and flash bang devices into crowds.

"Using tear gas and other chemical weapons that attack respiratory systems, cause coughing and make it hard to breathe in response to protests about the longstanding racial injustices in our communities is excessive and morally repugnant," the letter said.

