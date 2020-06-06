Cyclist caught on video assaulting 3 people posting flyers in support of Black Lives Matter arrested

(CNN) Police in Maryland have arrested and charged the cyclist who was caught on video Monday accosting three people posting flyers in support of Black Lives Matter.

Sixty-year-old Anthony Brennan III of Kensington, Maryland, has been arrested and charged with three counts of second-degree assault, according to the Maryland-National Capital Park Police.

The incident took place on Monday when a man and two women were walking the Capital Crescent Trail in Montgomery County posting flyers in support of Black Lives Matter. According to police, the suspect started to argue with them about the flyers and forcibly grabbed some flyers from one of the victims.

He then pushed his bicycle towards the male victim causing him to fall to the ground, according to police. The male victim recorded the entire incident.

After the incident Maryland-National Capital Park Police asked the public for help finding the suspect and community members sent in hundreds of tips over the past few days. Police used various sources to further corroborate that information before identifying Brennan.

