After reviewing video, prosecutors charge police inspector instead of protester

(CNN) A Philadelphia police inspector is facing charges after prosecutors said a video shows him striking a student protester on the head with a metal baton.

Staff Inspector Joseph Bologna faces charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, possession of an instrument of crime and recklessly endangering another person, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner announced Friday.

Prosecutors say Bologna was captured on cell phone video striking a Temple University student in the back of his head while he was participating in a mass demonstration on Monday.

The unidentified student suffered "serious bodily injury, including a large head wound that required treatment in a hospital while under arrest, including approximately 10 staples and approximately 10 sutures," Krasner's office said.

Philadelphia police arrested the student protester and detained him for more than 24 hours and referred him to the district attorney for prosecution. But after prosecutors reviewed the video and other evidence, Krasner declined to charge the student and charged Inspector Bologna instead.

