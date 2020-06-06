A Louisiana man was charged with terrorism after allegedly driving a vehicle into a Target

(CNN) A Louisiana man is in police custody after allegedly driving a vehicle into a Target store in Hammond, Louisiana.

Walter Allbritton III is accused of driving a vehicle into a Target Friday, fleeing on foot and attempting to carjack a vehicle before being apprehended by police, according to the Hammond Police Department.

Allbritton faces multiple charges, including terrorism, aggravated assault with a vehicle, attempted armed robbery and attempted aggravated arson, according to Hammond Police Chief Edwin Bergeron Jr.

"It could have been a tragic, tragic event," Bergeron said Friday evening, and added he was glad the police arrived on the scene in time to take action.

Police converged on a Target store in Hammond Friday after a man reportedly drove a vehicle into the store.

Police say Allbritton also dropped four suspicious packages: two at the Target shopping center, and the others at Sanderson Farms and a Dollar General. Hammond police bomb technicians confirmed the suspicious devices left at the four locations are fake.

