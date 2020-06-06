Here's why the Golden Gate Bridge sings in San Francisco now

(CNN) You can hear it, no doubt, while sittin' on the dock of the bay.

San Francisco's iconic Golden Gate Bridge is "singing" and its neighbors aren't quite sure if they love it or hate it.

Residents in the Bay Area said they can hear sounds from the 83-year-old bridge as far as three miles away.

The "musical tones" coming from the bridge are a result of a project "designed to make the bridge more aerodynamic under high wind conditions and is necessary to ensure the safety and structural integrity of the bridge for generations to come," a Golden Gate Bridge district spokesperson told CNN.

Shirin Kermani and her family have been frequent visitors of the bridge for the past five years under several different weather conditions, but she's never heard a sound like this before.

