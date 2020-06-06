Temporary restraining order prohibits Denver Police from using chemical agents or projectiles against peaceful protesters without supervisor approval

(CNN) Calling the Denver Police Department's efforts to "police its own" a failure, a US District Court Judge granted a temporary restraining order late Friday evening prohibiting the use of "chemical weapons or projectiles of any kind against persons engaging in peaceful protests or demonstrations."

The temporary restraining order (TRO) granted by Judge R. Brooke Jackson applies to the City and County of Denver, and specifically the Denver Police Department and those assisting the department.

The ruling came after four Denver residents who participated in demonstrations following the death of George Floyd, filed a complaint Thursday challenging the Denver Police Department's use of chemical agents and rubber projectiles during protests.

The plaintiff's allege in some cases the Denver Police Department "violated their First Amendment right to free speech and their Fourth Amendment right against excessive force by using pepper spray, pepper balls, rubber bullets, flashbang grenades, and tear gas to punish plaintiffs for demonstrating against police brutality."

"In issuing this relief I do not seek to prevent officers from protecting themselves or their community," Jackson said in the ruling. "I seek to balance citizens' constitutional rights against officers' ability to do their job. However, the time is past to rely solely on the good faith and discretion of the Denver Police Department and its colleagues from other jurisdictions."

