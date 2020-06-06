Thousands join Black Lives Matter protest in London

London (CNN) Thousands of peaceful protesters have gathered in London and across Europe for the second consecutive weekend, protesting the death of George Floyd and systemic racism in the United States and around the world.

Activists filled Parliament Square in the British capital on Saturday, defying calls from the government and police that people should stay home to limit the spread of Covid-19.

Crowds joined together to chant Floyd's name and "Black Lives Matter," at one point all taking a knee in unison.

"I feel that what happened in the US was just a spark, that sparked everywhere ... I do think George Floyd's death sparked it across the world and I think it's amazing," one protester told CNN. "It's a world-wide issue, no matter where you are. It's an issue everywhere, we all need to rise up," another added.

