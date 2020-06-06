'Shades of Black' and other toddler books celebrate black families

Popular children's books on race
Popular children's books on race
An Amazon Best Children's Book of the Year selection, "All Are Welcome" by Alexandra Penfold welcomes a group of children from different backgrounds to play at school together.
"AntiRacist Baby" is a children's book by 2019 Guggeneim Fellow Ibram X. Kendi, also author of the current bestseller for adults, "How to Be an Antiracist."
Cecilia Marley, the oldest child of reggae legend Bob Marley, wrote "One Love" to celebrate her father's music with a new generation.
In writing "I Am Enough," Empire actor Grace Byer wants children to know that they can love themselves and be enough.
Vashti Harrison introduces her little readers to "Little Leaders: Bold Women in History," black women who made history.
Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong'o introduces us to "Sulwe," a girl whose skin is as black as midnight.
In "Teach Your Dragon About Diversity," Steve Herman teaches dragons that their skin color or wing differences make them beautiful.
Actress Kristen Bell asks everyone to become Purple People and bring their communities together in "The World Needs More Purple People."