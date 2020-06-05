How to watch the CNN and 'Sesame Street' town hall addressing racism

(CNN) As anger and heartbreak have swept across America over the killing of yet another black man at the hands of police, CNN and "Sesame Street" are refocusing their second town hall to address racism.

The 60-minute special "Coming Together: Standing Up to Racism. A CNN/Sesame Street Town Hall for Kids and Families" will air on Saturday, June 6, at 10 a.m. ET.

The show will talk to kids about racism and the recent nationwide protests, while also explaining how they can embrace diversity and be more empathetic and understanding.

Who is moderating?

Big Bird will join CNN commentator Van Jones and CNN anchor and national correspondent Erica Hill to moderate the event.

