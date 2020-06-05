A family of 6 was found dead in an apparent murder-suicide

(CNN) Six members of a military family were found dead on Thursday at a home in San Antonio, Texas, in what appeared to be a murder-suicide.

Police discovered two adults and four children dead in an SUV in the home's garage, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said at a news conference Thursday night. The family has not been identified, but McManus said the adults, a man and a woman, were in their mid-to-late-30s. The children ranged in age from 11 months old to 4 years old.

The incident does not appear to be an accident, the police chief said. It appeared to be a suicide, McManus said, and the cause of death "appears to be carbon monoxide poisoning."

Officers arrived at the home Thursday morning to perform a welfare check at the request of the man's workplace. Officials there said he hadn't checked in for work like he normally would, since he was working from home.

When police opened the front door, they smelled noxious fumes, McManus said, and retreated.

