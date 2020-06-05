A pilot drew out a tribute to George Floyd using only his airplane

(CNN) A pilot drew a unique tribute to George Floyd over Canada by following a flight path in the shape of a raised fist.

Dimitri Neonakis took to the Nova Scotia sky on Thursday with his personal message to Floyd. He told CNN he chose the fist because it's a symbol of the movement against racism.

"We all have to speak out and we have to end it," Neonakis said. "There are no borders when it comes to racism."

Neonakis mapped out the image on an app and then followed the line for the fist in his plane. He said it took him about two and a half hours at 150 miles per hour to finish the image.

Because the drawing was done on a flight path, only radar could detect his drawing.

