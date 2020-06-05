Nursing home resident: 'I feel as though I am in #DeathCamp2020'
Updated 8:00 AM ET, Fri June 5, 2020
(CNN)When news broke months ago about the country's first coronavirus outbreak at a nursing home, Linda Mayberry immediately recognized the home's corporate logo as it flashed across her television screen. It was the same one emblazoned throughout the long-term care facility where she lived.
Her nursing home, she realized, was owned by the same company struggling to curtail a rising death toll in Kirkland, Washington. Mayberry began to dread what would happen if coronavirus swept through her building.
Soon after this discovery, her facility in Bellflower, California, instituted a lockdown in March, barring all visitors to try to keep the disease out. Mayberry spent her days alone in her room.
Before the pandemic, she passed the time watching hours of classic movies, but now, as the black and white films played in the background, she scoured the internet for news about what was happening in the outside world.
At first, few local governments released information about how Covid-19 was ravaging the vulnerable populations residing in nursing homes. But as data started coming out, Mayberry saw that the deaths in other facilities were skyrocketing.
And then, in mid-April, she said she learned from staff that a resident somewhere in the building had tested positive for the disease.
Since the early days of the pandemic, nursing homes have been hit particularly hard -- grappling with supply shortages and accounting for tens of thousands of deaths. But it is difficult to know what is actually happening inside these facilities, as measures aimed at protecting residents from the spread of the disease have left them even more vulnerable and closed off from the public.
They have been locked away from friends and family, routine government inspections have been severely limited due to the virus and some employees fear retaliation for raising concerns. It is even more rare to hear from the residents themselves -- since many suffer from dementia and other debilitating conditions or don't have an outlet to share their stories.
Mayberry, now 66, said she felt that local government officials weren't doing enough to protect residents in nursing homes. She knew many of her fellow residents didn't have the ability to speak out. But she had an iPad and a Twitter account, so she began sending dispatches from the inside of her room and hoped that someone would see them.
"As a nursing home resident, I feel as though I am in #DeathCamp2020 and we just got our first #COVID19 case 2 days ago," she wrote on April 12. "No testing for staff or patients. Please help us."
