Nursing home resident: 'I feel as though I am in #DeathCamp2020'

(CNN) When news broke months ago about the country's first coronavirus outbreak at a nursing home, Linda Mayberry immediately recognized the home's corporate logo as it flashed across her television screen. It was the same one emblazoned throughout the long-term care facility where she lived.

Her nursing home, she realized, was owned by the same company struggling to curtail a rising death toll in Kirkland, Washington. Mayberry began to dread what would happen if coronavirus swept through her building.

Soon after this discovery, her facility in Bellflower, California, instituted a lockdown in March, barring all visitors to try to keep the disease out. Mayberry spent her days alone in her room.

Before the pandemic, she passed the time watching hours of classic movies, but now, as the black and white films played in the background, she scoured the internet for news about what was happening in the outside world.

Mayberry, a film buff, shared this photo watching TV from her bed in her California nursing home.

At first, few local governments released information about how Covid-19 was ravaging the vulnerable populations residing in nursing homes. But as data started coming out, Mayberry saw that the deaths in other facilities were skyrocketing.

