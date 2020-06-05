Two New York lawyers are in custody in connection with a Molotov cocktail attack on a police patrol car during weekend protests

(CNN) Two attorneys were taken back into custody Friday for charges in connection with a Molotov cocktail attack on a police patrol car during protests in Brooklyn last weekend in the wake of George Floyd's death.

A federal appeals court ruled they should not remain in home detention while prosecutors appeal their bail decision. The lawyers, Colinford Mattis, 32, and Urooj Rahman, 31, had been out on bail with electronic monitoring.

On Saturday night, Brooklyn federal prosecutors charged them with causing damage by fire and explosives to a New York Police Department car after they allegedly drove a tan minivan to the Fort Greene neighborhood and Rahman threw a makeshift explosive into the broken window of an empty patrol car, according to court filings.

Prosecutors said the van, driven by Mattis, then "fled the scene," and shortly thereafter police stopped the vehicle and found "precursor items" to build explosives, including a lighter, a beer bottle stuffed with toilet paper and a gasoline tank.

According to court filings, a witness said Rahman had also "attempted to distribute" Molotov cocktails to others at the protest "so that those individuals could likewise use the incendiary devices in furtherance of more destruction and violence." That witness, according to prosecutors, also provided authorities with a photograph of the two attorneys in the van, with Rahman in the passengers' seat holding a beer bottle in her hand and a scarf to her face.

