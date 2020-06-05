L.A. Galaxy part ways with player whose wife made offensive Instagram posts

(CNN) The Los Angeles Galaxy "mutually agreed to part ways" with midfielder Aleksandar Katai on Friday after the MLS club learned that Katai's wife shared "racist and violent" social media posts.

Tea Katai posted twice on her Instagram, the first post calling for protesters to be killed, and the second showing a suspected looter holding a shoebox with the caption, "Black Nikes Matter."

Both posts have since been deleted.

The Galaxy said the organization stands against racism.

"Earlier today, the L.A. Galaxy were made aware of a series of racist and violent social media posts ... The L.A. Galaxy strongly condemned the social posts and requested their immediate removal," the team said.

Read More