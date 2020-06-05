The pandemic has made a lot of social situations awkward. Here's how to handle them.

A stranger gets too close at the grocery store

Keep a cool head: You're shopping, and someone reaches in for the same can of beans or is breathing down your neck in the checkout line. Maybe they don't even have a mask! Whatever you do, don't let a snide comment or dirty look escalate the situation. "It's impossible to avoid people, so you sometimes have to be the one to keep your distance. If someone is getting close, just yield," Grotts says. "It's like that immortal 'Jerry Maguire' line: Help me help you."



Don't presume a negative intent: "This person may have been up all night worrying, and they're just trying to get milk for their kids, and they drifted," Smith says.



Try a little levity: If you're stuck in a place where you can't do much moving, like in line or in a small space, she suggests using a little levity. "I might say something like, 'With all of this social distancing, I don't even know what six feet is anymore!' Something that brings awareness with kindness," Smith says.

A friend starts espousing a coronavirus conspiracy theory

Do something, but don't dwell: Some theories about the pandemic are harmless to discuss and debate, even if you're not sold on them. If it's idle (but irritating) chatter, go ahead and change the subject with a pleasant question or anecdote. But if someone keeps bringing up a problematic, damaging or just flat-out wrong train of thought, Smith says you don't need to keep quiet. Just be mindful of how and when you call someone out.

Read More