Taco restaurant employees refuse to fulfill catering order for Ohio State Patrol and walk out of shift

(CNN) Condado Tacos closed two of its locations in Ohio on Tuesday after three employees got into a "heated discussion" with management on Monday night over fulfilling a catering order for members of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the restaurant said.

The restaurant chain said in a statement that the employees, who work at the Polaris location, were given an opportunity to not participate in the catering order without repercussion. But, the company said, they chose to walk out of their shifts. ​

The news comes as protests -- sparked by the ​police killing of 46-year-old George Floyd in Minneapolis -- continue across the US. Thousands of people are taking to the streets demanding justice for Floyd, as well as an end to police brutality.

Jake Widdowson, a line cook and server at the Polaris location of Condado Tacos, was one of the employees who walked out. He confirmed the account of events to CNN, adding that he didn't agree with the company's decision to fulfill the order for police officials amid protests.

"In the time of the protests, I did not feel comfortable providing food for an entire police force," Widdowson told CNN. "I've seen peaceful (protesters) tear gassed and shot at and have been one of them. Many people see it as an act (of) me refusing to serve cops, but it was really about the bigger issue of (Condado) claiming to support their community but was sooner providing food for police than protesters."

