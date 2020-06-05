Chicago mayor says officer shown giving 'the finger' to protesters should be fired

(CNN) Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot wants an officer who was photographed giving protesters the middle finger to be fired.

Lightfoot was asked at a press conference on Friday about Chicago Police officers allegedly attempting to conceal their names and badge numbers from protesters while seen making obscene gestures.

"It won't be tolerated. We are actively at work identifying the officers who are responsible," said Lightfoot.

"In my view, they forfeited their right to be Chicago Police Officers," Lightfoot said.

Lightfoot said she has seen a photograph of an "officer in uniform giving people the finger."