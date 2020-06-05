(CNN) Two police officers in Buffalo, New York, were suspended without pay Thursday after video showed them pushing a 75-year-old man, causing him to fall back and hit his head on the sidewalk, Buffalo Police Department spokesman Mike DeGeorge told CNN.

The man is hospitalized in serious but stable condition, DeGeorge said Friday.

The demonstrators in Niagara Square were, like those across the country, calling for racial justice after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

Based on initial video, police issued a statement that said the man tripped and fell, DeGeorge said.

