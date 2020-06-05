Breonna Taylor would have been 27 today. Here's where her case stands.

(CNN) On June 5, Breonna Taylor would have been 27 years old. But she was killed two months ago when police broke down the door to her apartment in an attempted drug sting, and shot her eight times.

Here's where her case stands.

Legal: A wrongful death lawsuit, an FBI investigation, but no charges

Since these legal announcements, there has been little movement in Taylor's case. The three officers involved in her shooting are still on administrative leave, according to the Louisville Courier-Journal . But they have not been charged with any crimes.

Institutional: Changes to police department, exit of chief, outside review

On May 21, the Louisville Metropolitan Police Department announced it would require all sworn officers to wear body cameras . The LMPD also said it would change how the department carries out search warrants in response to Taylor's death. Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said the developments were the first steps the city would take toward improving police accountability

The same day, the LMPD's Police Chief Steve Conrad announced he would be retiring at the end of June.

man named David McAtee during a Louisville protest did not have their body cams turned on. However, Conrad was removed from his post on June 1 after it was discovered the officers present at the shooting death of a blackman named David McAtee during a Louisville protest did not have their body cams turned on.

Social: Protests and current calls for justice

Finally, people are being encouraged to say Taylor's name loudly and often; in the streets and online, so that in the deafening wave of dissent crashing over the country, her story is not washed away.